PPP’s Khuhro levels accusations against NA Speaker

LARKANA: The National Assembly Speaker has violated the Constitution by not calling the session within 14 days of the Opposition’s requisition of March 8th and has committed treachery under article 6 of the Constitution by convening the session on March 25. If no voting is made on the day on no-trust motion and imposition of governor rule in Sindh is made then we would not even care about the OIC conference.

This was stated by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro while addressing a press conference at Larkana Press Club here on Sunday.

“There is no international conspiracy to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and Parliament is empowered to make a decision to oust Imran Khan on a no-confidence move,” Khuhro said. He said that MQM had been an ally with the PPP in 1988 and 2008 and now there was no problem in the alliance. He said that the complaint of non-implementation of the 40% quota for urban and 60% for Rural will be implemented but PPP has a basic objection with MQM over division of Sindh which will continue to remain, Khuhro added. He said, I challenge the federal government to impose the governor’s rule in Sindh because after the 18th amendment, it could only be their dream.

Khuhro said PTI has developed four groups and its allies have the right to take their decision. He said that after the success of the no-trust motion, premiership is the right of PML-Nawaz because they enjoy the majority in the parliament.

He said Imran Khan had not ended his sit-in in the past despite the arrival of several heads of the countries in Islamabad but the Opposition will display patience and will hold its public meeting on 25th March instead of 23rd March.

Khuhro said that if it conspired to end the session before voting on a no-confidence motion and tried to impose the governor’s rule, then we would not even consider the OIC conference, he added. He said Imran Khan’s own members do not want to go with him and now they are being called Lottas and conscience-sellers, which is the double standard of Imran Khan.

Khuhro said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s anniversary commemoration could be limited on 4th April in Garhi Khuda Bux owing to Ramazan but the final decision will be made by the party.