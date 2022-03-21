ANL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
BOP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-9.68%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PACE 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TPL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TRG 72.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.9%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,982 Decreased By -63.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 43,351 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,591 No Change 0 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
BoR retrieves state land worth billions of rupees

Recorder Report 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Board of Revenue (BoR) has retrieved 503 acres 7 Kanal and 10 Marla of state land valuing 5 billion 20million 90 thousand rupees in its latest drive in the last 48 hours in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jang, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Sheikhupura with assistance from concerned deputy commissioners.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar giving the details of crackdown against land mafia during last 48 hours, said that in Gujranwala 325 acres 7 kanals of state land worth Rs. 325.41 million and in Faisalabad 2.85 million 4 kanals 7 marlas state land was regained. Similarly 50 acres of state land worth Rs. 1 1.6million in Jhang, while in Layyah 27 acres 4 kanals of government land worth Rs. 20.6 million 30 thousand and in Rawalpindi 15 acres 3 kanals 18 marlas worth Rs. 68.0 million60 thousand state land was recovered.

He further told that in Sahiwal 7 acres 5 kanals government land worth Rs. 139 million lands had been retrieved. Similarly 4 kanals government land worth Rs. 105 million in Sargodha; while 3 acres state land worth Rs.15 million in Sheikhupura had been retrieved.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said that our goal is to retrieve all remaining state land across the province as soon as possible and so far more than 191,599 acres of land worth Rs 484.44 billion had been retrieved. This includes about 4245 acres of urban state lands worth 67.32 billion rupees and 187,355 acres of rural state lands worth 417.13 billion rupees, he added.

