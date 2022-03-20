ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,329
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,888
37524hr
Sindh
573,579
Punjab
504,393
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,951
KPK
218,629
Will forgive dissident MNAs if they return to PTI: PM Imran

  • Says those who sold their votes will never be available to do politics again
BR Web Desk 20 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he would forgive his party's dissident Members National Assembly (MNAs) if they return ahead of the voting on no-confidence motion, Aaj News reported.

“We all make mistakes," he said while addressing a large public gathering in Dargai tehsil of the Malakand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"I am just like a father figure for you all. But for God's sake, don't make such a big mistake. Think about your children's future.

“Now, the nation has become exceedingly aware of politics because of social media, so even a child knows that when a party member becomes a turncoat, there is money involved.”

He said that no matter what they say, the whole nation would assume that the MNAs had sold their conscience.

“You will not be able to attend public gatherings and no one would marry your children when they grow up,” he said.

Speaker Asad Qaiser summons NA session on no-trust motion on March 25

PM Imran said that the time has come for the people of Pakistan to make a decision, adding that the youth of Dargai will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because it has worked for the country.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Imran said that when in power, both PPP and PML-N made cases against each other.

He recalled that it was a PML-N leader who had assigned the title of "diesel" to JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman, accusing him of selling diesel permits after taking money from the PPP.

“I, therefore, question the opposition: Is thievery only bad when your adversary commits it? But when they join hands with you, does it become acceptable?” the premier said.

He called on people to come out in numbers to attend the 'historic gathering' on March 27 at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan horse trading no confidence motion PTI jalsa

