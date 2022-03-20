Will forgive dissident MNAs if they return to PTI: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he would forgive his party's dissident Members National Assembly (MNAs) if they return ahead of the voting on no-confidence motion, Aaj News reported.

“We all make mistakes," he said while addressing a large public gathering in Dargai tehsil of the Malakand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"I am just like a father figure for you all. But for God's sake, don't make such a big mistake. Think about your children's future.

“Now, the nation has become exceedingly aware of politics because of social media, so even a child knows that when a party member becomes a turncoat, there is money involved.”

He said that no matter what they say, the whole nation would assume that the MNAs had sold their conscience.

“You will not be able to attend public gatherings and no one would marry your children when they grow up,” he said.

Speaker Asad Qaiser summons NA session on no-trust motion on March 25

PM Imran said that the time has come for the people of Pakistan to make a decision, adding that the youth of Dargai will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because it has worked for the country.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Imran said that when in power, both PPP and PML-N made cases against each other.

He recalled that it was a PML-N leader who had assigned the title of "diesel" to JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman, accusing him of selling diesel permits after taking money from the PPP.

“I, therefore, question the opposition: Is thievery only bad when your adversary commits it? But when they join hands with you, does it become acceptable?” the premier said.

He called on people to come out in numbers to attend the 'historic gathering' on March 27 at D-Chowk, Islamabad.