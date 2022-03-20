ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Declining C/A deficit shows economic success: Moeed

APP 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said the current account deficit in February 2022 was recorded declining to $0.5 million that showed the country’s economic success.

In a series of tweets in his official Twitter handle the NSA wrote, “Pakistan’s future rests in economic security - a core feature of comprehensive national security. Current account deficit in Feb 22’ is down to $0.5b led by all-time high export numbers, and reduced imports”.

Dr Moeed underlined that continuous rising of exports and reduced imports were the main reasons behind shrinking of the current account deficit.

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

“This is critical for correcting external imbalances to support sustained growth and these numbers show the success Pakistan is having”, he further said.

Pakistan Economy Dr Moeed Yusuf National Security Adviser Current account deficit in Feb 22

