ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Growth in industrial sector: Faisalabad ready to lead national economy: Dawood

APP 20 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Saturday that Faisalabad was ready to lead the national economy with phenomenal growth in conventional and emerging industrial sector after excelling in the field of textiles.

Addressing the first session of second day of the Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) 2022, he appreciated the dynamism and entrepreneurship of the city and said that it was filled with the monotonous sound of “Khat, Khat” of power looms in 60s when he had visited this city first time.

However, when he revisited Faisalabad in 2019, the industrial sector was facing closure but due to viable policies of the government, the city regained a new momentum as industrial sector was working with full capacity and most of units were not getting skilled workers, he added.

He said that now another era of progress and prosperity was knocking at its doorsteps as business community was now contemplating to switch over to agriculture, IT, online businesses and a long chain of other sectors instead of depending on the textile alone.

Planned industrial estates in Faisalabad: FCCI team meets Gill

He was optimistic that the city would make a phenomenal progress because of its inherent dynamism as the people of the city had innovative ideas and skills to excel in any field.

He also quoted Sialkot which had developed its own airport and said that Faisalabad would also undertake mega development projects from its own resources.

Commenting on the industrial growth, he said that people were ready to switch over from trading to the manufacturing which would encourage exports.

“We should not restrict our exports to the regional level but introduce our products throughout the world particularly in the untapped global markets”, he added.

He said that Pakistan had inked Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan which would provide access to Pakistani exporters to a huge market of 72 million individuals in landlocked Central Asian states.

Abdul Razak Dawood faisalabad national economy Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Growth in industrial sector Pakistan Economic Conference

Comments

1000 characters

Growth in industrial sector: Faisalabad ready to lead national economy: Dawood

Feb C/A deficit dips 78pc MoM

Next 3 years: $8.7bn ADB assistance ‘in the pipeline’

GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

Timely actions helped contain deficit: PM

POL products: Rs114bn collected through PL

‘Exports reach $100m per day in Feb’

Discussions constructive: IMF official

PM may lose majority if dissident PTI MPs are disqualified

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

Read more stories