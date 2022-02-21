ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Planned industrial estates in Faisalabad: FCCI team meets Gill

Press Release 21 Feb, 2022

FAISALABAD: Accelerated industrialization is imperative for the sustained economic growth and in this connection the government is making serious efforts to attract maximum local and foreign investment for expeditious ‘colonization’ of two well-planned industrial estates of Faisalabad, said Dr. Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication.

In a meeting with a delegation of the business community headed by Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he discussed in details the participation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in scheduled “Pakistan Economic Conference” to be held from March 18-20, 2022 in Faisalabad.

He said that industrial estates would play a major role in materializing the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) manifesto of creating maximum job opportunities in addition to the economic revival which was facing a steep decline due to the loot and plunder and ill-conceived policies of the previous governments. He said that these industrial estates would not only attract local but also foreign investors to establish hi-tech industrial units to get maximum profit from their investment.

He also underlined the need for the relocation of Chinese industrial units under the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that in this connection, Prime Minister’s recent visit to China has completed spadework for the fast track colonization of M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial estates.

He appreciated the idea of “Pakistan Economic Conference” particularly in the current global economic situation and said that it was an in-time step in the right direction which would also help to put the country on road to progress and prosperity. He admitted that the role of the private sector was imperative to achieve the ambitious economic goals and said that the Prime Minister is fully aware of the proactive and productive role of FCCI and is taking keen interest in the preparation of this economic event.

He said that PM has already directed the concerned ministries, divisions and departments to actively participate in this conference and hopefully he (PM) would also participate in its concluding session as chief guest. He said that the ministries are already in touch with the FCCI and the concerned stakeholders while the recommendations of PEC would also help the government to formulate robust and proactive economic policies in this current domestic and global scenario.

Earlier, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh explained in detail the fundamental aims and objectives of the Pakistan Economic Conference along with comprehensive programs chalked to cover the problems of different sectors of the economy. He said that it is for the first time that such an economic event is arranged at Faisalabad which would not only accelerate the local economic, industrial and commercial activities but also help the government to formulate pro-industry policies in consultation with the stakeholders to catalyze the economic and industrial activities. He said that the importance of this conference has been further increased at this crucial stage as government departments have already started formulating budget proposals for the next federal budget for the financial year of 2022-2023.

He said that during this conference the technical experts and economists would not only pinpoint the problems confronted by the business community but also suggest tangible and workable solutions to resolve the same within the given circumstances. During this meeting, the representatives of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), All Pakistan Cotton Power Loom Association (APCPLA) and All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) were also present in addition to the Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood and Vice President FCCI Rana Fayyaz Ahmad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

