ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dairy company withholds staff salary to pay advance tax?

Hamid Waleed 20 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: A leading dairy company has no option but to withhold staff salary to pay tax against a coercive demand raised by the Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore, said reliable sources.

They said the dairy company was forced to pay tax demand in advance in follow up of the audit carried out by the LTO. It is high time to milk the taxpayers in the shape of advance tax to meet abnormal revenue targets set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), they added.

Accordingly, they said, fake tax demands are being raised at a supersonic speed at present. The gravity of situation could be judged from the fact that another corporate firm has pointed out in its reply against a notice that the LTO was raising demands with ‘mala fide intention’, as the company has already convinced the LTO twice against similar notices in the past.

Similarly, sources in the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore told this scribe that tax demand of Rs 234 million has been raised against a glass sector firm. In total, they said, the CTO Lahore has raised Rs1000 million demands in the month of March.

It may be noted that presidents of various chambers of commerce & industry as well chairmen of different associations have brought to the notice of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) the ongoing practice of creating fake demands to collects taxes coercively by the field formations of the Board. They said the practice has become popular in the Board over the last two years and the staff at the field formations is higher disturbed over the constant pressure being exerted by the Board in this regard. A large number of tax officers are opting for other options to come out of the pressure.

The sources said the Board was more anxious about the gap in revenue collection, which is being met through desk audits to generate fake demands. They said the officers in the LTO are not allowed to extend any favor to the large taxpayers despite reconciliation of data. However, the tax officers in CTO are not facing any such pressure and they can freely extend a favor to relatively small taxpayers after data reconciliation, they added.

According to the sources, the number of notices issued against fake demands has surpassed past records by all means. Earlier, they said, there was a practice to extend the opportunity of reconciliation of data to the taxpayers and notices were issued only if the taxpayer was unable to satisfy. But the Board was forcing to issue notices directly to taxpayers without providing them this opportunity now, followed by a decision within 120 days, they said and pointed out the only positive side of the situation is that no such notice is issued without invoking the legal provisions relating to audit.

It may be noted that the forum of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) under section 33 of the Income Tax Ordinance has become redundant and the number of pending cases has multiplied many times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR advance tax Dairy company Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore staff salary

Comments

1000 characters

Dairy company withholds staff salary to pay advance tax?

Feb C/A deficit dips 78pc MoM

Next 3 years: $8.7bn ADB assistance ‘in the pipeline’

GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

Timely actions helped contain deficit: PM

POL products: Rs114bn collected through PL

‘Exports reach $100m per day in Feb’

Discussions constructive: IMF official

PM may lose majority if dissident PTI MPs are disqualified

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

Read more stories