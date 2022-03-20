ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Fat Rich Dairy Products: 5-day hands-on training course concludes at UVAS

Recorder Report 20 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised five days hands-on training course on ‘Fat Rich Dairy Products (Butter, Desi Ghee, Ice Cream, Frozen Dessert)’under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants/professionals from all over the country, public/private sectors dairy industries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it is direly needed to work on the food safety and security to control the wastage of food to cater the need of increasing population of Pakistan. He advised participants to enhance networking with other professionals and spread the technical knowledge with other which learnt from this training.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

