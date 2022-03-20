ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Workshop on ‘Molecular diagnostic, taxonomic identification’ held

Recorder Report 20 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: A two-day training workshop on “Molecular diagnostic and taxonomic identification” was organized by the Department of Parasitology, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, and in collaboration with the University of Southern Mississippi USA.

The training workshop was attended by a large number of M Phil students including PhD Scholars of Sindh Agriculture University, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, and PhD students studying in China.

During the ongoing training, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU also visited the faculty and asked about the training from the participants, on which the students expressed their positive views about the training.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, said that various diseases and viruses affect humans and animals and such diseases are transmitted from human to animal and from animal to human in different ways. Therefore, this training will help in diagnosing and transmitting these diseases and this training will be useful for experts.

Professor Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Chairman, Department of Parasitology and the main trainer said that the training would provide students with important information and skills related to DNA testing, molecular diagnosis, classification identification, and identification of various diseases and species in animals.

