Mar 19, 2022
Pakistan

Karachi: five siblings die in shantytown fire

INP 19 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Five children, all brothers and sisters, were burnt to death when a fire gutted some slum dwellings near Aziz Bhatti Park on Friday.

According to details, a fire was erupted in the slum dwellings near Gulshan Iqbal Block 19 and soon it spread and gutted the shantytown.

Five of the dwellings were completely burned down. A family was severely affected by the fire as five children all siblings received serious burn wounds. Four of them including Saima (12), Farhan (11), Kamran (9) and Tayyaba (8) died on the spot while their 4-year-old sibling Zeba was shifted to Civil Hospital where her condition was critical. However, after some time, the little girl was also expired.

Two vehicles of fire brigades were rushed to the place to put out raging flames.

According to the fire brigade officials, the fire was ignited due to short circuit in the electricity wires near the slum dwellings.

The miserable family of the deceased children appealed to the authorities to help them as they were very poor.

Karachi: five siblings die in shantytown fire

