Austrian FM shows interest in partnering with Wapda

LAHORE: Austrian Foreign Minister Mag Alexender Schallenberg showed interest in partnering with Wapda on its mega projects in water and hydropower sectors.

He was accompanied by Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller and a high-level Austrian business delegation during his visit to Wapda House on Friday to explore ways and means for partnering with Wapda.

This was the maiden visit of such a high-profile dignitary from a European country to Wapda House along with a large delegation comprising senior officials of leading firms hailing from Austria. The significance of this visit can be gauged from the fact that the Austrian Ambassador, in his conversation with Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd), declared it their ‘flagship visit’.

The Austrian Foreign Minister appreciated Wapda for its contribution towards development of a sustainable and low-carbon economy of Pakistan, adding he was pleased to know about Wapda’s portfolio of development projects. He expressed the hope that Austrian firms would make use of the opportunities embedded in those projects and become partner of Wapda in mutual progress.

Speaking on the occasion, the Austrian Ambassador said he was confident that the visit would help enhance ties between Wapda and Austrian firms.

The Wapda Chairman briefed the delegation of Wapda’s mandate, its development portfolio, financial strength and expertise to successfully implement mega projects. Giving a rundown of under-construction projects, he said that Wapda was implementing 10 projects of more than $26 billion under the vision “Decade of Dams” to be completed from 2022 to 2028-29 in a phased manner, adding 11.7 million acre feet of water to the existing water storage capacity and 11,369 megawatt (MW) to the installed generating capacity of clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity. Wapda projects, Diamer Bhasha Dam in particular, have tremendous business opportunities.

