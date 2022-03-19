ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Austrian FM shows interest in partnering with Wapda

Recorder Report 19 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Austrian Foreign Minister Mag Alexender Schallenberg showed interest in partnering with Wapda on its mega projects in water and hydropower sectors.

He was accompanied by Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller and a high-level Austrian business delegation during his visit to Wapda House on Friday to explore ways and means for partnering with Wapda.

This was the maiden visit of such a high-profile dignitary from a European country to Wapda House along with a large delegation comprising senior officials of leading firms hailing from Austria. The significance of this visit can be gauged from the fact that the Austrian Ambassador, in his conversation with Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd), declared it their ‘flagship visit’.

The Austrian Foreign Minister appreciated Wapda for its contribution towards development of a sustainable and low-carbon economy of Pakistan, adding he was pleased to know about Wapda’s portfolio of development projects. He expressed the hope that Austrian firms would make use of the opportunities embedded in those projects and become partner of Wapda in mutual progress.

Speaking on the occasion, the Austrian Ambassador said he was confident that the visit would help enhance ties between Wapda and Austrian firms.

The Wapda Chairman briefed the delegation of Wapda’s mandate, its development portfolio, financial strength and expertise to successfully implement mega projects. Giving a rundown of under-construction projects, he said that Wapda was implementing 10 projects of more than $26 billion under the vision “Decade of Dams” to be completed from 2022 to 2028-29 in a phased manner, adding 11.7 million acre feet of water to the existing water storage capacity and 11,369 megawatt (MW) to the installed generating capacity of clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity. Wapda projects, Diamer Bhasha Dam in particular, have tremendous business opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

