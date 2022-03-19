KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 18, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
227,134,711 148,361,322 7,714,039,235 5,226,375,616
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,477,958,326 (1,949,580,652) (471,622,326)
Local Individuals 4,431,488,237 (4,527,932,957) (96,444,720)
Local Corporates 3,093,288,208 (2,525,221,162) 568,067,046
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments