ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.27%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
ASL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
AVN 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.26%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
FNEL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.58%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.5%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.99%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.27%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.96%)
TRG 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -54 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By -384.4 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,629 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Goldman says China high-yield developers’ default rate understates stresses

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese high-yield property issuers have by one measure defaulted on nearly a quarter of their outstanding bonds this year, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated, highlighting liquidity stress as Beijing looks to stabilise the battered sector.

Estimating the year-to-date default rate at 5.5%, Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting said in a note Friday that this headline figure understated stress in a sector where developers have entered into bond exchanges to avoid triggering defaults.

Goldman Sachs to exit Russia

“If we assume all the bonds from issuers that have entered into bond exchange or maturity extension transactions as being in default, the (year-to-date) default rate would rise to 23.4%,” they said.

Ho and Ting said they maintained a default forecast for the sector of 19% for 2022, with a bull case of 10.5% and a downside case of 31.6%.

“Whilst credit stresses have picked up, China policymakers have also reiterated their accommodative policy stance,” they said, adding that “risks are clearly tilted towards the downside case.”

Of bonds in the sector that have passed their final maturity dates so far this year, 31% have entered into bond exchange or maturity extension transactions, 26% have defaulted and 42% were fully repaid.

More bond exchanges and defaults are likely, with $2.3 billion maturing in April, and more than $3 billion each in June, July and August, they said.

Vice Premier Liu He, China’s economic tsar, said on Wednesday that the government needs to reduce risks in the property industry, and proposed measures to facilitate a new development model for the sector.

Goldman Sachs

