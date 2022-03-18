CBOT soybeans may end bounce around $16.91-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may end its bounce around a resistance at $16.91-1/4 a bushel and resume its drop thereafter.

The bounce is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline, which also establishes a resistance around $16.91-1/4.

A break below $16.65 could confirm the continuation of the wave c towards $16.22-1/2, while a break above $16.91-1/4 may lead to a gain into $17.07-1/2 to $17.34 range.

CBOT soybeans may fall to $16.22-1/2

On the daily chart, the contract is consolidating within a triangle. Signals may remain neutral as long as the contract stays in the narrow range of $16.44-1/2 to $16.94-1/2.

A break below $16.44-1/2 could open the way towards $15.94-1/4 to $16.22 range, while a break above $16.94-1/2 may lead to a gain into $17.13-1/2 to $17.39-1/2 range.

