ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shab-e-Baraat: Wahab reviews arrangements made at Mewa Shah Graveyard

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday visited Mewa Shah Graveyard and reviewed the arrangements regarding Shab-e-Baraat.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officials.

The Administrator inspected roads leading to Mewa Shah Graveyard from Rexer Lane and Bakra Piri and directed the concerned officers to improve the sanitation and lighting arrangements.

On this occasion, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan gave a briefing on the arrangements made for Shab-e-Baraat at Mewa Shah cemetery.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Mewa Shah is the oldest and largest graveyard in Karachi. Like other cemeteries in the city, a large number of people also come to Mewa Shah graveyard to offer Fateha at the graves of their loved ones on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

“All arrangements should be made in advance for the convenience of the visitors on this occasion. In particular, cleaning of entrances, lighting arrangements and water supply must be done on priority basis,” he added.

The Administrator said that arrangements have been made in all the cemeteries under the administration of KMC and every effort is being made to ensure that there is no shortage of any necessity.

He said that disinfectant sprays are being done, adding that city wardens are also being deployed around cemeteries which will help in smooth flow of traffic on narrow lanes and roads.

“Providing better services to the citizens is our top priority especially on religious festivals and important occasions,” he added and said that in each district a strategy has been adopted to work in collaboration with the concerned Municipal Corporation which is yielding positive results.

He said that development of basic urban infrastructure including construction and repair of roads is underway in all districts of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Barrister Murtaza Wahab Shab e Baraat

Comments

1000 characters

Shab-e-Baraat: Wahab reviews arrangements made at Mewa Shah Graveyard

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories