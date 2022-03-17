ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
Rouble firms in Moscow, volatile offshore as coupon payment news awaited

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow on Thursday and saw volatile trade offshore but was more than 100 to dollar in both markets, with investors watching Russia-Ukraine talks and foreign currency coupon payments on Russia’s sovereign debt.

Market participants awaited news on whether Russia had paid coupons on sovereign debt, which were due Wednesday, or whether the countdown on a 30-day grace period had started.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was 3% stronger against the dollar at 104.8 and had gained 1.8% to trade at 115.6 versus the euro, small moves compared to recent wild swings.

On foreign exchanges, the rouble dropped sharply back to trade in line with the rate in Moscow. It slipped around 16% on the day, having seen bids as strong as at 89 per dollar earlier in the session.

Western nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, triggering the worst economic crisis in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“On the Russia-Ukraine front, global markets have taken heart in headlines that each camp was floating rhetoric that the potential for real ‘compromise’ was emerging on some core issues,” said BCS Global Markets.

Russia’s annual inflation accelerated to 12.54% as of March 11, its highest since late 2015 and up from 10.42% a week earlier.

The Moscow stock market stayed largely closed by order of the central bank, and will remain so for the rest of the week. Stocks last traded in Moscow on Feb. 25, after which the central bank imposed restrictions.

Last week, Russia’s central bank banned selling of dollars and euros via banking branches, another step to protect foreign exchange liquidity in local banks as the country was largely cut off from the global financial system by Western sanctions.

While forex transactions are limited, including with bank accounts and purchases abroad, Russians can still buy and sell forex online, although spreads are wide.

Russian rouble vs dollar

