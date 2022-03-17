ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-21.93%)
TREET 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.6%)
UNITY 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,365 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -97 (-0.62%)
KSE100 43,885 Decreased By -90.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,871 Decreased By -147.2 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Nikkei jumps to more than 2-week closing high after Fed rate hike

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei posted its highest close in more than two weeks on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, while hopes for a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average jumped 3.46% to 26,652.89, its highest close since March 1. The broader Topix gained 2.47% to 1,899.01.

Main Wall Street stock indexes rose overnight after the Fed hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation.

“The markets got rid of the negative factors after the Fed’s announcement of rate hike,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“In addition to that, we had some more positive cues, including the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Chinese government’s favourable policy for technology stocks.”

Moscow and Kyiv held discussions about a status for Ukraine outside of NATO, lifting hopes for a breakthrough after three weeks of war.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said negotiations were becoming “more realistic”, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said proposals now being discussed were “in my view close to an agreement”.

Technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 5.89%, following an almost 40% surge in Alibaba, one of its holdings, in US trading after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the economy and keep markets stable.

Other heavyweights also gained, with Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing jumping 6.92% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbing 4.86%.

Japan East Railway fell 1.81% after the railway operator suspended bullet train operations to Fukushima and other regions in the north. The suspension came after a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan’s northeast coast off Fukushima late on Wednesday.

There were 201 advancers on the Nikkei against 20 decliners.

