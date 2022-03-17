ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-Q leader says his party still part of PTI-led coalition govt

Zulfiqar Ahmad 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A day after a “controversial” interview against the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on Wednesday backtracked from his stance of being closer to a beleaguered opposition, saying “his party had neither left the government nor decided to support the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

In an unrestrained interview to a private television channel a day ago, Elahi had said that the government allies were 100 per cent tilted towards the opposition and that the opposition had the support of “more than required” MPs to pass the no-confidence motion, warning that there are plenty of surprises in store.

He had also claimed to have been offered Punjab’s chief minister-ship as well as electoral alliance – including seat-to-seat adjustment – by the opposition alliance and nothing of sort from government side.

In an obvious reference to the prime minister, Elahi who managed to get a few seats in 2018 general elections through seat adjustment with the PTI, besides, had made a scathing assessment of the government and PM Imran’s politics, saying that the prime minister never learned how to build relationships.

However, within less than 24 hours after his controversial interview, Elahi struck a more conciliatory and friendly tone as in a statement issued through his party he was all praise for the prime minister.

He said that the prime minister is an honest person whose intentions are matchless.

About his own party, he said that the PML-Q still was a government ally and an independent party, adding there are different opinions within a party but decisions are made through mutual consultation.

Elahi who is the incumbent speaker of the Punjab Assembly called upon the government to hold consultation with its allies, saying resolution of issues through consultation would go in the government’s favour.

He also said that his party had been highlighting public issues from day one and did not begin to identify these only in recent days.

Elahi’s remarks of today and yesterday come as the government and opposition vie for the support of the PTI’s allies on the no-trust move.

The PML-Q has assumed much more importance since the filing of the no-confidence motion as in order for the move to succeed, the opposition would require its votes in the NA, where the party has five seats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Imran Khan Parvez Elahi PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

PML-Q leader says his party still part of PTI-led coalition govt

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories