PML-Q leader says his party still part of PTI-led coalition govt

ISLAMABAD: A day after a “controversial” interview against the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on Wednesday backtracked from his stance of being closer to a beleaguered opposition, saying “his party had neither left the government nor decided to support the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

In an unrestrained interview to a private television channel a day ago, Elahi had said that the government allies were 100 per cent tilted towards the opposition and that the opposition had the support of “more than required” MPs to pass the no-confidence motion, warning that there are plenty of surprises in store.

He had also claimed to have been offered Punjab’s chief minister-ship as well as electoral alliance – including seat-to-seat adjustment – by the opposition alliance and nothing of sort from government side.

In an obvious reference to the prime minister, Elahi who managed to get a few seats in 2018 general elections through seat adjustment with the PTI, besides, had made a scathing assessment of the government and PM Imran’s politics, saying that the prime minister never learned how to build relationships.

However, within less than 24 hours after his controversial interview, Elahi struck a more conciliatory and friendly tone as in a statement issued through his party he was all praise for the prime minister.

He said that the prime minister is an honest person whose intentions are matchless.

About his own party, he said that the PML-Q still was a government ally and an independent party, adding there are different opinions within a party but decisions are made through mutual consultation.

Elahi who is the incumbent speaker of the Punjab Assembly called upon the government to hold consultation with its allies, saying resolution of issues through consultation would go in the government’s favour.

He also said that his party had been highlighting public issues from day one and did not begin to identify these only in recent days.

Elahi’s remarks of today and yesterday come as the government and opposition vie for the support of the PTI’s allies on the no-trust move.

The PML-Q has assumed much more importance since the filing of the no-confidence motion as in order for the move to succeed, the opposition would require its votes in the NA, where the party has five seats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022