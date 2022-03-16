ANL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.09%)
ASC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.57%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 88.46 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.12%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.02%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
TELE 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.89%)
TREET 31.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.68%)
TRG 77.16 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.33%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,390 Increased By 31.5 (0.72%)
BR30 15,692 Increased By 169.2 (1.09%)
KSE100 44,004 Increased By 284.5 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,022 Increased By 99.3 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese EV maker BYD raises prices on higher cost of raw material

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd said it will raise prices on its cars by 3,000-6,000 yuan ($471-942), citing rising raw materials costs, just a day after US peer Tesla Inc upped prices for the second time in a week.

The price increases will take effect from Wednesday, it said late on Tuesday, adding that customers who had paid deposits on vehicles prior to then would not be affected.

“Due to the impact of continued rises in raw material prices, BYD has officially guided Wang Chao Business and Ocean Network Business to adjust prices on relevant EV models,” it said in a statement on its official Weibo account, referring to its sales channels.

The announcement comes a day after Tesla raised its prices in China and the United States for the second time in less than a week. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has also said the US electric carmaker was facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics.

Tesla increases prices of some China-made vehicles by about 5%

BYD also raised prices by 1,000-7,000 yuan on Feb. 1, citing the rising cost of raw materials and the cutting of government subsidies for new-energy vehicles (NEVs).

China has been promoting NEVs to help curb air pollution but believes the industry has matured enough to be driven by demand rather than subsidies, and in January slashed subsidies by 30%.

The cost of raw materials is surging, exacerbated by supply chain disruption following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

In particular, prices of metals used in cars have soared, including aluminium that is used in the bodywork, palladium used in catalytic converters, and nickel and lithium that power EV batteries.

China Chinese EV maker BYD

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese EV maker BYD raises prices on higher cost of raw material

Global supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling for diesel

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

Read more stories