Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

Pakistan has decided to lift all coronavirus restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens, as the country continued to witness a decline in its daily cases, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said that while the pandemic is not over yet, it is in its “ending phase", and all restrictions imposed on weddings, indoor dining and markets are being lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

The government will also lift restrictions on sports activities and religious gatherings, so the country can transition "towards a normal, ordinary life".

So far, around 70% of the population has been vaccinated, while 87% of the eligible population has been given at least one dose. Once 80% to 85% of the population is fully vaccinated, restrictions on unvaccinated people will also be removed, he said, adding that the government will keep monitoring the disease on a daily basis.

Covid-19 infections drop below 2,000 daily

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said there was no "clear sign" that the the number of cases would rise again, adding: "We will keep monitoring the situation continuously and see... if a change in strategy is needed."

Last week, it was announced that the government intends to shut down the NCOC soon, as the Covid-19 positivity rate in the country dropped below 2%. The centre was established in 2020 to implement a unified national effort against the virus, and to execute the decisions of the National Coordination Committee.