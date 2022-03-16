ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.29%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.14%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.62%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.67%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.59%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.93%)
PRL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
TPL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.94%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.61 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
WAVES 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By 69.1 (1.59%)
BR30 15,805 Increased By 282.3 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,268 Increased By 548.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 17,127 Increased By 205 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatile trading

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.

Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8%, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.02 a barrel.

Both contracts had earlier declined more than $1, with Brent falling to $98.86 a barrel and WTI easing to $94.90 a barrel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed.

“Traders are awaiting more clues from ceasefire talks after a two-day selloff in the oil markets, but the crude prices may continue being under pressure as high inflation will eventually drag on economic growth and weakens demands,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Oil had settled below $100 on Tuesday, the first time since late February. Trading sessions have been volatile since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with prices hitting 14-year highs on March 7, but since then Brent has fallen nearly $40 a barrel and WTI about $34.

Prices have also come under pressure in recent days over concerns of slowing China demand, as the world’s most populous country and second-largest oil consumer imposes stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US crude inventories rose by 3.8 million barrels for the week ended March 11, while gasoline inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels and distillate stocks rose by 888,000 barrels, according to sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Official US government inventory data is due on Wednesday.

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatile trading

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories