No-trust move: PML-Q remains undecided?

ISLAMABAD: The key ally of the ruling government – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) –could not reach any conclusion on Tuesday about its decision which side it should opt for in the ongoing no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A consultative meeting of the party took place with Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in the chair, where the no-confidence motion was discussed in detail. The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder especially majority of the PML-Q leadership especially Moonis Elahi, who is minister for water resources in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, is adamant not to quit the coalition.

Besides Moonis Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is minister for housing and works in the PM Khan’s cabinet, according to sources, also have a soft corner for the prime minister. However, a final decision as to which the party should throw its weight behind will be taken soon, as another round of consultative meeting of the senior party leaders will take place today (Wednesday).

The sources said that the government representatives are in constant contact with the allies and all out efforts are being made to address their reservations. A senior PTI leader who declined to be named said that “the people will get to know about the opposition propaganda that the allies are with them.”

He said that all the allies of the government are with us, but they do have some reservation which the government will certainly address. Meanwhile, a prominent politician from Karachi and former MPA Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh joined PTI.

He is elder brother of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, said a press release. He announced his joining PTI in the presence of PTI leadership including Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Central Additional General Secretary PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiani, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, and Ali Junejo.

Aleem Adil Sheikh was elected MPA Sindh Assembly in 1997. He also remained on important positions in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and PML-Q as central president, overseas president, and senior vice president.

