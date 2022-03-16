ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No-trust move: PML-Q remains undecided?

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The key ally of the ruling government – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) –could not reach any conclusion on Tuesday about its decision which side it should opt for in the ongoing no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A consultative meeting of the party took place with Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in the chair, where the no-confidence motion was discussed in detail. The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder especially majority of the PML-Q leadership especially Moonis Elahi, who is minister for water resources in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, is adamant not to quit the coalition.

Besides Moonis Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is minister for housing and works in the PM Khan’s cabinet, according to sources, also have a soft corner for the prime minister. However, a final decision as to which the party should throw its weight behind will be taken soon, as another round of consultative meeting of the senior party leaders will take place today (Wednesday).

The sources said that the government representatives are in constant contact with the allies and all out efforts are being made to address their reservations. A senior PTI leader who declined to be named said that “the people will get to know about the opposition propaganda that the allies are with them.”

He said that all the allies of the government are with us, but they do have some reservation which the government will certainly address. Meanwhile, a prominent politician from Karachi and former MPA Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh joined PTI.

He is elder brother of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, said a press release. He announced his joining PTI in the presence of PTI leadership including Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Central Additional General Secretary PTI Aamer Mehmood Kiani, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee, and Ali Junejo.

Aleem Adil Sheikh was elected MPA Sindh Assembly in 1997. He also remained on important positions in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and PML-Q as central president, overseas president, and senior vice president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PM Imran Khan PMLQ Pervez Elahi no trust move

Comments

1000 characters

No-trust move: PML-Q remains undecided?

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories