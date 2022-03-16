AJK president puts his weight behind PM

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday vowed to fully support the PM Imran Khan, and thousands of party workers from the AJK would participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) D-Chowk Jalsa on March 27.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Kashmir House. He also regretted the timing and motive behind the opposition’s no-confidence move, saying the opposition parties unfortunately, have moved no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan at a time when the country was hosting a conference of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Niazi was flanked by his cabinet ministers, Zafar Malik, Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Akmal Sargala, and Special Assistant Muhammad Iqbal. The AJK PM said the people of Kashmir will fully participate in the upcoming historic rally at D-Chowk to express their confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan has laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy by visiting the most important regional countries such as China and Russia”, he said.

He said the PTI-led government under the leadership of Imran Khan has established and strengthened the country’s relations with the other Islamic countries.

He blamed that the opposition’s sole agenda is to destabilise the country, adding that the opposition would miserably fail in its attempts to dislodge the PTI government as the days of Murree and Changa-Manga politics are a thing of the past. While appreciating the Kashmir policy adopted by PM Imran Khan, the AJK PM said that the people of Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the premier for taking a historic stand on the issue of Kashmir at international level.

He said that Imran Khan is the most popular leader in the country.

“People’s participation in public rallies held at Melsi, Hafizabad, and Lower Dir are reflective of Imran Khan’s popularity”.

Replying to a query, he said: “A strong and stable Pakistan would strengthen the Kashmir cause both at national as well as international level”.

Responding to another query, he said: “I am not a person who could be scared by those who whisper, I am a person with strong nerves. Have full support of the cabinet and parliamentary party and so far as the issue of Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned, we all are united”.

Answering another question, the PM of AJK said: “Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician, since elections are to be held in 2023, I hope he will soon give good news, keeping in view the bright future of Pakistan”.

Answering another question regarding rift with the senior minister of AJK cabinet, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the PM said: “Ilyas was the president of the party in AJK, our destination is one and we will get to the destination under the leadership of Imran Khan”.

