ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
SAU forms team to deal with LSD challenge

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has formed a team of veterinary experts to deal with Lumpy Skin Disease.

SAU has offered technical assistance to the Livestock Department, Government of Sindh, for joint research; an expert advisory desk also has been set up at SAU Tandojam for the assistance of dairy farmers and domestic cattle owners.

On the instructions of Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, the University administration has formed a team of veterinary experts of SAU, to deal with the damages caused to livestock in Sindh, especially cows, by the dangerous attack of Viral Lumpy Skin Disease.

Experts of Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, and Dr. Amjad Mirani, have approached Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto, Director, Livestock Department, Government of Sindh, and offered to conduct joint research to control the Lumpy virus.

A team of veterinary experts will visit the affected areas and met with owners of various domestic and commercial cattle farms to collect samples as well as in the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences also have been set up a desk for diagnosis, treatment, and consultation of animal affected by Lumpy virus.

The university’s veterinary experts, Dr. Abdullah Arijo and Dr. Amjad Mirani, have revealed another virus “warble fly” resembling the Lumpy virus, experts say that both diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes and flies, and have a similar resemblance in shape, while the lumpy mark is hard and the warble fly is filled with soft pus.

They said that the experts of the University would hand over the results of the samples taken from different affected areas to the Sindh government; they said that there is no harm in consuming the meat and milk of infected animals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

