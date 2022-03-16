SAU forms team to deal with LSD challenge

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has formed a team of veterinary experts to deal with Lumpy Skin Disease.

SAU has offered technical assistance to the Livestock Department, Government of Sindh, for joint research; an expert advisory desk also has been set up at SAU Tandojam for the assistance of dairy farmers and domestic cattle owners.

On the instructions of Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, the University administration has formed a team of veterinary experts of SAU, to deal with the damages caused to livestock in Sindh, especially cows, by the dangerous attack of Viral Lumpy Skin Disease.

Experts of Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, and Dr. Amjad Mirani, have approached Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto, Director, Livestock Department, Government of Sindh, and offered to conduct joint research to control the Lumpy virus.

A team of veterinary experts will visit the affected areas and met with owners of various domestic and commercial cattle farms to collect samples as well as in the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences also have been set up a desk for diagnosis, treatment, and consultation of animal affected by Lumpy virus.

The university’s veterinary experts, Dr. Abdullah Arijo and Dr. Amjad Mirani, have revealed another virus “warble fly” resembling the Lumpy virus, experts say that both diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes and flies, and have a similar resemblance in shape, while the lumpy mark is hard and the warble fly is filled with soft pus.

They said that the experts of the University would hand over the results of the samples taken from different affected areas to the Sindh government; they said that there is no harm in consuming the meat and milk of infected animals.

