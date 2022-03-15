Expo 2020 Dubai: almost 1.6m visits in one week as total numbers reach 19m

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to draw large crowds as total number of visits surpass $1.5 million in just the past week as reported by The National.

Organisers surmise that the visits to the fair reached 19,009,056 since its opening on October 1 2021.

Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that while entertainment has contributed to the numbers, organisers’ focus on young people has also boosted numbers, with 2.7 million visits by children under the age of 18 since the event began.

In initial information released about the closing ceremony at Expo, organisers have said that teachers and children will be among the honoured VIP guests at the event in Al Wasl Plaza on March 31.

“The focus throughout Expo has been looking at youth and ensuring that youth are involved in everything.” Explained McGreachin.

In the last seven days, Expo 2020 hosted International Women’s Day celebrations, with Hollywood star Rami Malek appearing at Al Wasl Plaza, where he read New Day’s Lyric by American poet and activist Amanda Gorman. He called on men to rectify past mistakes and empower women of the future.

On Monday, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton visited the Expo for a special Q&A session, where he told fans that he was ready to put last season’s disappointment behind him and fight for his eighth championship title this season.

This week will see Ireland host its country day on St Patrick’s Day at Expo 2020, with business events, music and sport planned for March 17.

On March 18, Expo 2020 will distribute 200,000 goodie bags for children including crisps and sweets. There will also be a parade comprising 50 camels. For Expo stamp collectors, a bespoke Haq Al Laila stamp will be available at some visitor centres.

Expo’s final theme week - Water Week – begins on March 20 which will raise awareness that water is a finite source and currently under threat.