ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Expo 2020 Dubai: almost 1.6m visits in one week as total numbers reach 19m

BR Web Desk 15 Mar, 2022

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to draw large crowds as total number of visits surpass $1.5 million in just the past week as reported by The National.

Organisers surmise that the visits to the fair reached 19,009,056 since its opening on October 1 2021.

Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that while entertainment has contributed to the numbers, organisers’ focus on young people has also boosted numbers, with 2.7 million visits by children under the age of 18 since the event began.

In initial information released about the closing ceremony at Expo, organisers have said that teachers and children will be among the honoured VIP guests at the event in Al Wasl Plaza on March 31.

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion clocks in 1 million visitors in 5 months

“The focus throughout Expo has been looking at youth and ensuring that youth are involved in everything.” Explained McGreachin.

In the last seven days, Expo 2020 hosted International Women’s Day celebrations, with Hollywood star Rami Malek appearing at Al Wasl Plaza, where he read New Day’s Lyric by American poet and activist Amanda Gorman. He called on men to rectify past mistakes and empower women of the future.

On Monday, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton visited the Expo for a special Q&A session, where he told fans that he was ready to put last season’s disappointment behind him and fight for his eighth championship title this season.

This week will see Ireland host its country day on St Patrick’s Day at Expo 2020, with business events, music and sport planned for March 17.

On March 18, Expo 2020 will distribute 200,000 goodie bags for children including crisps and sweets. There will also be a parade comprising 50 camels. For Expo stamp collectors, a bespoke Haq Al Laila stamp will be available at some visitor centres.

Expo’s final theme week - Water Week – begins on March 20 which will raise awareness that water is a finite source and currently under threat.

Lewis Hamilton Dubai Dubai Expo 2020 Rami Malek

Comments

1000 characters

Expo 2020 Dubai: almost 1.6m visits in one week as total numbers reach 19m

Pak rupee hits new all-time low against dollar

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

India says reviewing procedures after missile 'accidentally fired' into Pakistan

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

Read more stories