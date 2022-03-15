LME aluminium crawls up on Ukraine crisis, China demand worries cap gains

London aluminium prices edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by lingering supply concerns triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, although the gains were capped by demand worries in top metals’ consumer China on soaring COVID-19 cases.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $3,341 a tonne by 0241 GMT, after having fallen 4.7% on Monday.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 21,720 yuan ($3,407.33) a tonne.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks on Monday but no new progress was announced. Discussions were due to resume on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

Russia produces about 6% of the world’s aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Easing supply concerns, demand doubts weigh on base metals

The LME will resume trading of nickel contracts at 8 a.m. London time on Wednesday March 16, after trading was halted a week back following unprecedented surge in prices.

Fundamentals