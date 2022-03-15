ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
AVN 86.54 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
BOP 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
GGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
GTECH 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 33.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.91%)
TELE 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
TPLP 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
TREET 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
UNITY 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
BR100 4,320 Increased By 23.2 (0.54%)
BR30 15,265 Increased By 136.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 43,487 Increased By 120.2 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,845 Increased By 23.7 (0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Indian shares fall in volatile trading; energy, metal stocks drop

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell slightly in choppy trade on Tuesday, as cooling oil and metal prices dragged energy and steelmaker stocks, with a higher-than-expected inflation reading for February denting sentiment further.

By 0413 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.25% at 16,829.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 56,360.95.

Government data on Monday showed India’s consumer prices rose 6.07% in February, above the central bank’s 2% to 6% target for a second straight month.

Indian shares end 1pc higher

A continued slide in oil prices dragged the Nifty energy index by 1%. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Metal Index lost 2.07%. Steelmakers Tata Steel and JSW Steel fell about 2.3% each.

In broader Asian markets, stocks fell on surging COVID-19 cases in China and lack of major progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

Domestic investors will also be focusing on the U.S Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in three years to offset rising inflation.

Indian shares

