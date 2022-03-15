ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
AVN 86.65 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.21%)
BOP 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
GGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
GTECH 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 33.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.91%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.22%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
TPLP 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
TREET 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.4%)
TRG 75.32 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.44%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.79%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
BR100 4,320 Increased By 23.2 (0.54%)
BR30 15,265 Increased By 136.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 43,481 Increased By 113.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 20.2 (0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Wheat rises as Russia restricts exports; corn, soybeans drop

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: US wheat futures rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns about the US crop following drought in the growing region and a temporary ban on grain shipments by top exporter Russia to former Soviet countries

Corn and soybeans fell on fears that demand from top consumer China could moderate because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.4% to $10.85 a bushel, as of 0401 GMT, after falling 15% in the last four sessions.

Funds dump CBOT wheat shorts on epic rally; end users snap up corn

Russia on Monday temporarily banned grain exports to ex-Soviet countries and most sugar exports, but a senior minister said it would keep on providing special export licences to traders within its current quota.

A worsening drought in the southern US Plains is threatening the region’s winter wheat crop just as the Ukraine crisis dents global supplies.

Corn dropped 0.77% to $7.42-1/2 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.87% to $16.56 a bushel.

Near-term feed demand could moderate in China as coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming pace and this could force Beijing to impose more restrictions, said a New Delhi-based trader with a global trading firm.

China reported a steep jump in daily COVID infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country’s northeast.

Soybeans have also come under pressure as a drop in palm oil and soyoil prices has reduced the crush margins sharply in a week, the trader said.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell 3% on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth session.

The market is closely monitoring progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, traders said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia were to continue on Tuesday.

Oil prices slid to a two-week low on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in China after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Wheat Corn soyabean Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

