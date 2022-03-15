ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cement industry facing crisis on global coal supply disruptions

Zahid Baig 15 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The disruption in the global supply chain with high coal prices has put Pakistan’s cement industry in a state of crisis. Experts have indicated that the disruption in coal supply has affected the cement industry, which may impact the price of cement in the local market.

The price of coal has risen to US$ 235 per ton in the last seven months. The global price of coal, which was US$ 140 per ton in August 2021, has now reached US$ 375 per ton, claimed the cement industry sources.

The Pakistani cement industry is also facing difficulties in the availability of coal along with fluctuations in cement prices which are having an impact on production activities.

Sources while talking to Business Recorder here on Monday CLAIMED coal is an important fuel for cement production. The proportion of fuel cost in cement production is about 50 to 60 percent of the cost. Industry sources further said despite the high prices, the availability of coal for the next two months is uncertain which will hamper productivity.

This situation has created problems for coal-fired power plants and other industries that use coal as fuel.

The cement industry is also reluctant to fix the deals of coal import due to uncertainty in the coal supply chain and price instability. Sources expressed feared that cement production could fall by up to 50 percent if coal delivery problems persist. As a consequence of falling production, the price of cement may be increased accordingly.

Pakistan’s cement industry consumes around 550,000 tons of coal monthly. Pakistan imports coal from South Africa, Indonesia, Ukraine, Russia, and Afghanistan.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is having a global impact on energy prices, not only driving the cost of oil higher; but also sending coal prices to record levels as demand for the fuel grows during a period of diminished supply.

Since the global economy recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, global coal consumption has increased which has not only increased the price of coal but also affected the supply of coal.

It is important to mention that recent floods and rains in Australia, the world’s fourth-largest coal producer, and China, the world’s largest coal producer, in October last year have severely affected the global coal supply chain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cement industry price of coal global coal supply

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cement industry facing crisis on global coal supply disruptions

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories