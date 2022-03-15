Medical sciences: Students advised to explore diverse fields

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has urged parents and medical science students not to limit themselves to MBBS and BDS only.

There is a dearth of pharmacists in Pakistan who are still in short supply, while a new galaxy of innovations and advances in biotechnology and other fields awaits you, he said speaking as a chief guest at Orientation Day events organized separately for students and their parents who were successful in enrolling in biotechnology & Pharm-D.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Nusrat Shah Kamal, Principal of Dow International Medical College Prof Fauzia Parveen, and final year students of both the departments participated in the events along with a large number of teachers, students and parents.

