Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022
Pakistan

PIA to commence non-stop direct flights to Australia

Press Release 15 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: PIA plans to operate non-stop direct flights to Sidney, Australia and arrangements are being finalized. This was stated by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik during a meeting with Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen at Islamabad.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik discussed PIA’s plan for directed flights to Australia, as the national flag carrier PIA is looking forward to operate flights from April 22 during Eid holidays. Initially, PIA will operate one flight per week from Lahore to Sidney which will be increased to two flights.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked Joanne Frederiksen for her efforts and the Australian government’s support in this regard. The direct non-stop flights between the two countries will promote and enhance friendly ties between Pakistan and Australia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik PIA direct flights to Australia Australian Deputy High Commissioner

