ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street gains despite Ukraine, Covid jitters

AFP 14 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: The Dow and S&P 500 rose in early trading Monday as traders hoped for progress in peace talks to end the Ukraine war, though tech stocks slumped as China imposed new Covid-19 restrictions.

The session started a week where the Federal Reserve is expected to announce the first interest rate increase since the pandemic began at the conclusion of its policy setting meeting Wednesday, ending its easy money policies meant to support the economy as the United States grapples with high inflation.

Though the two countries are negotiating, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed oil prices higher and prompted fears the price increases could continue, while over the weekend, China locked down tech hub Shenzen and nine other cities while rolling out other restrictions to combat a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Wall Street retreats on scorching US inflation

"The situation in China is bad because it is a pressure point for global economic growth and inflation in that it is contributing to supply chain constraints," Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com said.

About 15 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 33,065.51. the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,211.83.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1 percent at 12,834.81.

Apple was down 1.4 percent after Foxconn, a major supplier of its components, suspended its operations in Shenzen.

Wall Street S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Index

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street gains despite Ukraine, Covid jitters

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Against USD: New lows as rupee approaches 179 in inter-bank

KSE-100 down 0.66% amid thin trading

$25bn investment achieved in first Phase of CPEC, says Khalid Mansoor

Pakistan, Britain finalise returns, readmission, extradition agreements

PTI to hold rally at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

CPEC to enhance regional connectivity and trade: Dawood

Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

Read more stories