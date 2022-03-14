ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Kyiv urges West to back Ukraine to ‘avert a larger war’

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

LVIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons and apply more sanctions on Russia to help prevent other countries being dragged into a wider conflict.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to do more to help it resist the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. Some Western governments fear that doing so could pull other countries, including NATO member states, into the war.

Ukraine says Russia talks focus on ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees

“To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war.

