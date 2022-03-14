State Bank Museum launches exhibition

KARACHI: The State Bank Museum launches a unique exhibition in collaboration with Karachi University, Manchester Museum, and the British Council. The Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Reza Baqir, inaugurated an exhibition on Saturday at the State Bank Museum, Karachi.

In a very first, the exhibition showcases the innovative projects to elicit the theme ‘Our Shared Cultural Heritage,’ completed with the collaboration of International Museums, the University of Karachi and with the assistance of British Council.

The exhibition will witness presence of a team from Manchester Museum UK, including Heritage Specialist, Juliet Dean.

Addressing the audience, the Governor SBP said that he believed there is a strong case to be made that museums are more relevant today than they ever have been. “From addressing key social issues to transforming how we see the future, the humble museums have the power to reflect and shape our society”, he added.

He remarked that due to the revolution in technology the meaning and existence of museums is being questioned and challenged; however, modern technology is in fact playing a significant role in transforming museums. These are no more mere spaces of looking and learning but are spaces of interaction, participation and engagement, he added.

Governor Baqir appreciated the collaborative efforts of Karachi University, Manchester Museum UK and the British Council to bring this innovative exhibition to State Bank Museum and urged people to take advantage of this unique opportunity to see the diverse accomplishments brought under one roof.

This exhibition is the culmination point of efforts started in 2021 when the Department of Visual Studies of Karachi University (KU) in partnership with the British Council collaborated with the State Bank Museum to identify innovative ways of engaging young people as a part of ‘Our Shared Cultural Heritage’ program.

Under this program, 75 students from KU’s departments of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Film and Animation worked on a series of projects in response to the displays, collections, interpretation and visitor offer at State Bank Museum.

The exhibition, which will be open for public from 13th to 31st March, comprises a number of sections including a unique tactual art developed for visually impaired students inspired by Sadequain Paintings at State Bank Museum; social media animations to educate about fake banknotes; and, activities and games for younger generations.

A special feature of the exhibition is the display of a unique collection of coins embossed with the heads of maharanis or empresses who ruled over the region. These coins, which are part of collection at SBP Museum, acknowledge women whose strength, determination and resilience has otherwise no record in history.

It is pertinent to mention that SBP Museum, formally opened in 2011, is the only specialist Economic & Central Banking Museum in Pakistan designed to educate and inform public, highlighting and celebrating Pakistan’s wider economic and banking history, as well as the origin and roles of the State Bank of Pakistan.

