ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rabbani raises questions over role of NA speaker

Press Release 14 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The recent statement of the Speaker National Assembly on the resolution for vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister is conduct unbecoming of a Speaker, as at the instant moment Notice of such a Resolution is pending before him, said Mian Raza Rabbani, former chairman Senate and senior PPP leader in a press statement.

He said that a requisition under Article 53, Constitution, 1973, to summon a session of the Assembly to move the vote of no confidence, is also pending before the Speaker.

Under Article 53, Constitution, 1973, he added it is the Speaker who has to summon the session, if such be the views of the Speaker on the Vote of No Confidence, can it be expected that he will exercise his power of summoning reasonably, it appears not.

He stated that the Speaker has exposed himself to be bound by his party line, such is not the role of the Speaker, who has to be neutral in the application of the rules, law and the Constitution in the House.

Rabbani said that the Speaker’s conduct must inspire confidence in the Opposition and Treasury benches. His silence on the arrest of MNAs and raid on Parliamentary Lodges, which is under his jurisdiction, shows his bias.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Speaker under the rules and the Constitution, 1973, to ensure that every Member has unhindered access to the House to perform his parliamentary duties including casting of a vote, being one of the most scared. No member regardless of the party he belongs to or the position his party may take on a particular issue, can be prevented from coming to the House and exercising his right of vote or taking part in the business of the House. If there be any consequences under the law they follow once the violation, if any, has taken place. The Speaker has maintained a meaningful silence on this issue.

“The Speaker must clarify his position to his Members, House and the people of Pakistan. He must realize that international Parliamentary tradition is that once a Speaker is elected during the tenure he has no link with the Executive or his Party,” Rabbani added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PM Imran Khan NA Speaker Mian Raza Rabbani

Comments

1000 characters

Rabbani raises questions over role of NA speaker

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories