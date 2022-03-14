VCs, faculty members: PUASA underscores need for stronger role

LAHOERE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) expressing concern over bureaucracy’s alleged efforts to undermine autonomy of universities has stressed stronger role by Vice-Chancellors (VCs) along with faculty members to oppose the same.

In a media talk at PU New Campus PUASA president Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, member PU Syndicate Sardar Asghar Iqbal, Prof Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori and others condemned a recent letter by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, which according to them, had challenged issuance date of Disparity Reduction Allowance as approved by the PU Syndicate.

The PUASA office-bearers urged upon the VCs of universities from Punjab to condemn such notifications, reject them and never compromise on the autonomy of universities. They added that PUASA fully supported the rightful demand for the grant of Disparity Reduction Allowance to all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the universities from grade 1 to 22 without any discrimination from June 1, 2021.

The PUASA strongly rejected the letter issued by the HED on March 3, 2022, and demanded immediate withdrawal. They also demanded that government should appoint chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission as early as possible according to merit. They demanded the university administration take firm stand to protect the legitimate autonomy of the university provided in the Act. Further, the university administration must stand tall against the bureaucratic conspiracy aiming at violating the rights of its employees.

