‘Punjab Culture Day’ begins today

Press Release Updated 14 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: The inauguration of Punjab Culture Day will be held today, March 14 at 10am at the main gate of Jinnah Bagh. Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro will be the chief guest.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and other officers in traditional Punjabi attire in addition to inspecting stalls highlighting Punjabi culture at Bagh-e-Jinnah, will lead a walk from Bagh-e-Jinnah to Serena Hotel Road. On this occasion, the Muhammad Saadi world record holder will demonstrate pulling a car with his moustache.

In addition, Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated in a very traditional manner on March 14 under the auspices of District Education Authority and the culture of Punjab will be highlighted in various events.

