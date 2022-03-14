ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
KDA DG reviews development works in Karachi

Press Release 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: A meeting of senior officers of the Engineering Department was held in the Civic Center Conference Room under the chairmanship of Director General Development Karachi Syed Muhammad Ali Shah.

During the meeting, DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah was briefed by the concerned officers about the ongoing development works in the city. On the occasion, Chief Engineer Syed Ali Noman while briefing the DG KDA said that under Sindh Government ADP, work is underway on more than 38 projects across the city, including construction of road 8000 to 5000 Gadap Town Yousuf. Goth, Extension PECHS Scheme 36, Nala Construction Block B Sindh Muslim Cooperative Society, Vita Chowrangi 8000 to 4000 Road Approximately, development work is underway on various roads. Along with construction and repair of roads, special measures are being taken for drainage.

Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah directed the concerned engineers that road cutting would not be tolerated under any circumstances while relevant officers should take legal action against those who are involved in illegal road cutting.

The taluka officers should ensure that the ongoing development works in the city be completed before the stipulated time.

Member Finance Syed Shujaat Hussain, Chief Engineer Syed Ali Noman, Executive Engineer Tariq Rafi, Executive Engineer Abdul Muttalib Manan, Executive Engineer Rahat Fahim, Executive Engineer Khurram and other officers were present in the meeting.

