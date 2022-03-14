ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Shab-e-Barat: KW&SB to make special arrangements

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) will make special arrangements for Shab-e-Barat, 15th Shaban-ul-Muazzam, on the instructions of Minister Sindh Local Government & Chairman KW&SB Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and orders of MD KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan. Special arrangements will be made for water supply and drainage facilities throughout the city, especially in cemeteries, mosques and around their surroundings.

In this regard, the KW&SB has already started cleaning of sewerage lines around mosques and cemeteries in different parts of the city, besides construction of broken manholes, replacement of sinking sewerage lines, and ending leakage from water supply lines.

MD KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan said that facilities should be made by the Water Board to provide water to the visitors at all the cemeteries of the city, besides shrines and mosques.

He directed all the Superintending Engineers to remain in touch with the concerned members of the Assembly and other elected representatives and community and religious leaders.

