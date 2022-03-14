ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
5th International ‘PATS Competition-2022’ concludes

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Closing ceremony of 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 was held at National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi. Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training & Evaluation was Chief Guest on the occasion. Eight Pakistan Army and Eight international teams including Jordan, Morocco, Nepal, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka participated in the competition.

The Chief Guest distributed prizes and medals to the participants of the competition. Multan Corps won the competition while Rawalpindi Corps clinched 2nd position. Amongst international teams gold medals were won by Nepal, Turkey and Uzbekistan, silver medals by Kenya, Morocco and Sri Lanka while Jordan and KSA teams won bronze medals.

The closing ceremony was also attended by H.E Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky Ambassador of KSA, H.E Mohamed Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, observers and Defence Attaches’ from participating countries.

PATS Competition 2022 Pakistan Army Team Spirit Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan

