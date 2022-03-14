ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPRA’s week-long registration drive ends

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Week-long registration drive of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) concluded in southern districts of the province. Over 100 new taxpayers registered and dozens more were identified during the drive.

KPRA teams provided instant registration facility to unregistered service sector businesses in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Kohat. The campaign was carried out with the assistance of the USAID-KPRM.

During the campaign teams of KPRA comprising Deputy Collectors, Inspectors and Facilitation Officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing instant registration facility to them. On the last day, KPRA registration team setup their mobile registration camp at Pekhawar Restaurant located on Bannu Road in district Kohat for the facilitation of potential taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot. The field teams visited areas of KDA, Bannu Road, Pindi Road and Hangu Road and provided information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collected their data for registration.

“We are thankful to the people of Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan who greeted our teams and agreed for tax compliance,” said KPRA Public Relation Officer Sohail Raza adding that KPRA team would be available for any assistance and help to its taxpayers round the year. He also thanked USAID-KPRM Activity for their support in the drive saying they hope that USAID-KPRM would continue its support to KPRA in its efforts for the education, awareness and facilitation of taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KPRA taxpayers registeration

Comments

Comments are closed.

KPRA’s week-long registration drive ends

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories