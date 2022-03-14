KPRA’s week-long registration drive ends

PESHAWAR: Week-long registration drive of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) concluded in southern districts of the province. Over 100 new taxpayers registered and dozens more were identified during the drive.

KPRA teams provided instant registration facility to unregistered service sector businesses in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Kohat. The campaign was carried out with the assistance of the USAID-KPRM.

During the campaign teams of KPRA comprising Deputy Collectors, Inspectors and Facilitation Officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing instant registration facility to them. On the last day, KPRA registration team setup their mobile registration camp at Pekhawar Restaurant located on Bannu Road in district Kohat for the facilitation of potential taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot. The field teams visited areas of KDA, Bannu Road, Pindi Road and Hangu Road and provided information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collected their data for registration.

“We are thankful to the people of Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan who greeted our teams and agreed for tax compliance,” said KPRA Public Relation Officer Sohail Raza adding that KPRA team would be available for any assistance and help to its taxpayers round the year. He also thanked USAID-KPRM Activity for their support in the drive saying they hope that USAID-KPRM would continue its support to KPRA in its efforts for the education, awareness and facilitation of taxpayers.

