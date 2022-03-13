ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR lacks capacity to analyse big data

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 13 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) lacks the capacity to analyse big data to detect tax evasion, according to the Annual Performance Report (2020-21) released by FBR.

The report revealed that the functional data bridges have been established with provincial revenue agencies and other state departments across the nation such as Banks/ NADRA/ SECP/ PITB/ AGPR/ SBP/ I-LINK/ TELCOS and Punjab Land Record.

Development of the ICT infrastructure and a well-resourced data analysis and research unit to integrate and analyse big data with adequate data security can pave the way for enhancing the capacity of the organisation.

The FBR said the domestic revenue mobilisation is the key to realising sustainable development and providing fiscal space to fund public expenditures. Current tax reforms aim at business development and investment-friendly environment through voluntary tax compliance and reduction in administrative and compliance costs for taxpayers, which will ultimately promote economic growth.

The FBR reforms have focused on the integration of third-party databases of NADRA, SBP, AGPR, and the provincial governments with FBR’s centralised databases and a single system for filing of sales tax returns for the federal and provincial taxes.

The FBR has been analysing various reform interventions such as simplification, technological access, facilitation and communication, automation of business processes, effective compliance controls and enforcement of taxpayer obligations and institutional development to increase efficiency and accountability.

The FBR is innovating to maximise the quality and efficiency of its services.

According to government policy of enhancing automation, the FBR is upgrading its digital services to make them increasingly available to all taxpayers and traders.

SECP SBP nadra FBR PITB TELCOS taxpayers tax evasion

Comments

1000 characters

FBR lacks capacity to analyse big data

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

PDM set to review preparations today

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

Read more stories