Karachi Test: Australia strong as Usman Khawaja scores century

Recorder Report Updated 13 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Usman Khawaja scored his 11th Test hundred, powering Australia to register 251 runs on board for three on the opening day of the second Test match against Pakistan here on Saturday.

The left-hander made an unbeaten 127, which included 13 fours and a six. Smith made 72 before falling to Hasan Ali in the penultimate over of the day. The 159-run partnership with Steve Smith played a major rule in visitors’ steady opening day.

Night watchman Nathan Lyon had yet to open his account. Earlier, Australia got off to a strong start after Pat Cummins elected to bat on a dry surface at the National Stadium.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf broke the 82-run opening stand with a back of a length delivery that Warner, who made 36, could only edge to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Pakistan tasted a second success soon afterwards when Sajid ran out Marnus Labuschagne for a duck with a direct throw from mid-off. Khawaja and Smith steadied the ship, batting through the second session. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson makes his Test debut, joining Lyon in Australia’s two-man spin attack with Josh Hazlewood sitting out.

