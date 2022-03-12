PML-N to approach ECP against PM’s Lower Dir speech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to party’s election rally in Lower Dir on Friday, in which, he lashed out at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, tagging them as “three stooges”.

The decision to approach the ECP was taken in a consultative meeting of the senior PML-N leadership here which was chaired by party president Shehbaz in which they also reviewed the preparations for the success of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The PML-N insiders said Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government ministers’ addresses to the election rallies in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were violation of the ECP code of conducts, as the next phase of local bodies elections were scheduled to be held on March 31.

The sources further stated that the meeting expressed serious reservations of the participation of the prime minister, federal and provincial ministers in the election rallies in KP and urged the ECP to take notice of the violation of the election codes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022