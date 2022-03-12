Inclusive approach needed for development of Sindh: PEC Chairman

KARACHI: For ensuring better civic amenities and fast face development in Sindh especially Karachi, the mega city and economic hub of the country, only way forward is the inclusive approach of governance with very strong partnership among three tiers federal, provincial and local governments and also to take other stakeholders on board and promote sense of ownership among the masses.

This was outlined by Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council and Chairman, National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon while speaking at a dinner reception on Friday, which was hosted for him and for SAPM on Maritime Affaris Mahmood Baqi Maulvi by Kalim Farooqui, Chairman Pak-Japan Business Forum and PTI young leader Mustafa Karani, an office bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Karachi. Dinner was largely attended by Commissioner Karachi, Mohammaed Iqbal Memon, diplomats, businessmen, high government and civil officials, and journalist.

M Najeeb Haroon is PTI-MNA from NA-256, Karachi and is one of the very few founder members of the party. Since then, he has been a very close and trusted associate of Imran Khan who always highly appreciated his struggle for the party in Karachi when hardly any political party dared to confront Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which once enjoyed almost complete control over the provincial capital and other main cities of Sindh for a long period.

Engr. Najeeb is a foreign qualified Civil Engineer and has been associated with building and construction industry for last three decades. Acknowledging his commitment to the party and the people of Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked him as his Focal Person to ensure quality of work and timely execution of the development projects launched by the Federal Government in the city.

He is the highest tax-paying parliamentarian of the country and surrendering all financial benefits/perks meant for a MNA.

PTI-MNA and PEC Chairman regretted that for political differences and lack of coordination among the major political parties representing Sindh in the mainstream politics of the country, the province mainly Karachi had very badly suffered in the past. Most important was, he continued, federal, provincial and local governments should complement each other for the best welfare of the people including well-calculated, targeted and fast development. Hence, local governments with maximum powers and resources must be in place at the earliest.

“Provincial government is our body and local government is the limbs,” he remarked.

He mentioned that after 18th Amendment, the Federal Government had very limited role in the provinces’ affairs. However, PTI Government at the Centre was making its best contribution in the socio-economic uplift of the provinces, mainly Sindh which had remained neglected in the past.

He appreciated the government’s performance under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was critical that negative politics of the opposition and the resultant chaos might damage the economy and the image of the country before the world, which had been restored after long multi-dimensional efforts by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022