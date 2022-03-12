Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (March 11, 2022)....
12 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (March 11, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 10-03-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 20,000 180 20,180 20,180 NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs 21,434 193 21,627 21,627 NIL
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.