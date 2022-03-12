KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 11, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,653.33 High: 43,966.28 Low: 43,596.51 Net Change: 200.29 Volume (000): 61,827 Value (000): 4,177,819 Makt Cap (000) 1,788,081,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,900.22 NET CH. (+) 47.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,090.80 NET CH. (-) 56.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,849.77 NET CH. (-) 42.90 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,477.13 NET CH. (-) 69.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,921.99 NET CH. (-) 37.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,453.78 NET CH. (+) 40.41 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-March-2022 ====================================

