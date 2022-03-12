ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 11, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 11, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 43,653.33
High:                      43,966.28
Low:                       43,596.51
Net Change:                   200.29
Volume (000):                 61,827
Value (000):               4,177,819
Makt Cap (000)         1,788,081,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,900.22
NET CH.                    (+) 47.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,090.80
NET CH.                    (-) 56.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,849.77
NET CH.                    (-) 42.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,477.13
NET CH.                    (-) 69.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,921.99
NET CH.                    (-) 37.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,453.78
NET CH.                    (+) 40.41
------------------------------------
As on:                 11-March-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

