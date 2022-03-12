Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
12 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 11, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,653.33
High: 43,966.28
Low: 43,596.51
Net Change: 200.29
Volume (000): 61,827
Value (000): 4,177,819
Makt Cap (000) 1,788,081,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,900.22
NET CH. (+) 47.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,090.80
NET CH. (-) 56.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,849.77
NET CH. (-) 42.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,477.13
NET CH. (-) 69.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,921.99
NET CH. (-) 37.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,453.78
NET CH. (+) 40.41
------------------------------------
As on: 11-March-2022
====================================
