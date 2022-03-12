WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 11, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Mar-22 9-Mar-22 8-Mar-22 7-Mar-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.114153 0.114423 0.114671 0.114682 Euro 0.799743 0.794674 0.789028 0.789499 Japanese yen 0.0062201 0.006239 0.006274 0.006306 U.K. pound 0.94946 0.950457 0.950319 0.954282 U.S. dollar 0.721529 0.722891 0.724411 0.724643 Algerian dinar 0.0050676 0.005071 0.005079 0.005065 Australian dollar 0.528231 0.526626 0.529472 0.537613 Botswana pula 0.0624123 0.061952 0.061792 0.061885 Brazilian real 0.142857 - 0.142329 - Brunei dollar 0.5312 0.529474 0.531561 0.531497 Canadian dollar 0.564753 0.563834 0.562999 0.567324 Chilean peso 0.0008979 0.00089 0.000896 0.000898 Czech koruna 0.0315892 0.031329 0.030772 0.030856 Danish krone 0.10749 0.106753 0.105993 0.106106 Indian rupee 0.0094793 0.009406 0.009422 0.00942 Israeli New Shekel 0.220584 - 0.219518 0.220793 Korean won 0.0005845 - 0.000591 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.37736 2.37871 - 2.38526 Malaysian ringgit 0.17245 0.172858 0.173292 0.173401 Mauritian rupee - 0.016437 0.016344 - Mexican peso 0.0344006 0.034476 0.033887 0.03419 New Zealand dollar 0.492588 0.49265 0.49557 0.499134 Norwegian krone 0.0806277 0.081106 0.080575 0.080295 Omani rial 1.87654 1.88008 1.88403 1.88464 Peruvian sol 0.194273 0.194639 0.194264 0.193651 Philippine peso 0.0138121 - 0.013915 0.014017 Polish zloty 0.165937 0.163746 0.16057 0.158489 Qatari riyal 0.198222 0.198596 0.199014 0.199078 Russian ruble 0.0059938 - - - Saudi Arabian riyal 0.192408 0.192771 0.193176 0.193238 Singapore dollar 0.5312 0.529474 0.531561 0.531497 South African rand 0.0477957 0.047694 0.047361 0.047266 Swedish krona 0.0740265 0.073331 0.072983 0.07257 Swiss franc 0.778474 0.77881 0.78247 0.783144 Thai baht 0.0218143 0.021787 0.021886 0.022056 Trinidadian dollar - 0.107043 0.10724 - U.A.E. dirham 0.196468 0.196839 0.197253 0.197316 Uruguayan peso 0.0169357 0.016992 0.016945 0.016937 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

