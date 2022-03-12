WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 11, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Mar-22 9-Mar-22 8-Mar-22 7-Mar-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.114153 0.114423 0.114671 0.114682
Euro 0.799743 0.794674 0.789028 0.789499
Japanese yen 0.0062201 0.006239 0.006274 0.006306
U.K. pound 0.94946 0.950457 0.950319 0.954282
U.S. dollar 0.721529 0.722891 0.724411 0.724643
Algerian dinar 0.0050676 0.005071 0.005079 0.005065
Australian dollar 0.528231 0.526626 0.529472 0.537613
Botswana pula 0.0624123 0.061952 0.061792 0.061885
Brazilian real 0.142857 - 0.142329 -
Brunei dollar 0.5312 0.529474 0.531561 0.531497
Canadian dollar 0.564753 0.563834 0.562999 0.567324
Chilean peso 0.0008979 0.00089 0.000896 0.000898
Czech koruna 0.0315892 0.031329 0.030772 0.030856
Danish krone 0.10749 0.106753 0.105993 0.106106
Indian rupee 0.0094793 0.009406 0.009422 0.00942
Israeli New Shekel 0.220584 - 0.219518 0.220793
Korean won 0.0005845 - 0.000591 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.37736 2.37871 - 2.38526
Malaysian ringgit 0.17245 0.172858 0.173292 0.173401
Mauritian rupee - 0.016437 0.016344 -
Mexican peso 0.0344006 0.034476 0.033887 0.03419
New Zealand dollar 0.492588 0.49265 0.49557 0.499134
Norwegian krone 0.0806277 0.081106 0.080575 0.080295
Omani rial 1.87654 1.88008 1.88403 1.88464
Peruvian sol 0.194273 0.194639 0.194264 0.193651
Philippine peso 0.0138121 - 0.013915 0.014017
Polish zloty 0.165937 0.163746 0.16057 0.158489
Qatari riyal 0.198222 0.198596 0.199014 0.199078
Russian ruble 0.0059938 - - -
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.192408 0.192771 0.193176 0.193238
Singapore dollar 0.5312 0.529474 0.531561 0.531497
South African rand 0.0477957 0.047694 0.047361 0.047266
Swedish krona 0.0740265 0.073331 0.072983 0.07257
Swiss franc 0.778474 0.77881 0.78247 0.783144
Thai baht 0.0218143 0.021787 0.021886 0.022056
Trinidadian dollar - 0.107043 0.10724 -
U.A.E. dirham 0.196468 0.196839 0.197253 0.197316
Uruguayan peso 0.0169357 0.016992 0.016945 0.016937
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.