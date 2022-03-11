ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee events will include a UK classic car run with 70 vehicles spanning 70 years

BR Web Desk Updated 11 Mar, 2022

A British classic car run of 70 vehicles – one from each year of the Queen Elizabeth II’s reign – and a 70-kilometre ultra-marathon are just part of some of the celebrations slated to take place to mark the Platinum Jubilee, reported The National.

In addition, attendees and enthusiasts are being asked to add street parties and public events on an interactive map of festivities taking place to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

So far, 311 events and 508 street parties or private gatherings have been uploaded, comprising beacon lighting and picnics along with vintage tea dances, family fun days and the renaming of a steam locomotive in the Queen’s honor.

The Platinum Jubilee is being commemorated with a special four-day bank holiday weekend in the United Kingdom beginning Thursday, June 2.

The event is also employing the use of technology to provide people with a roadmap of festivities with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport urging people to share plans and submit them to the map, or use it to find out about nearby events.

The national commemorations in London include Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and a pop concert at Buckingham Palace.

On June 5, 70 British cars - one from each year of the Queen’s reign - will travel 70 miles through Cornwall, from Bodmin to Penzance, in a social classic car run organised by the Rotary Club of Bodmin.

The earliest car will be a 1952 MG TD and the latest a 2022 electric Jaguar.

The club has been looking for 25 missing years, including 1957 to 1967 and 1975 and 1976.

In Portsmouth, the “Platinum Jubilee 70K Ultra” is being hosted by Believe and Achieve Events - Run Pompey on June 5.

Competitors can choose between a 70km run, shorter runs or a multi-sport 20km run, 5km kayak and 45km bike ride, and will receive a Jubilee medal at the finish line.

Meanwhile, the Severn Valley Railway’s 34027 Taw Valley steam locomotive engine is temporarily being renamed Elizabeth II.

It is also being repainted in a purple livery by the railway in honour of the occasion.

There will also be a Jubilee celebration on College Green in Bristol on June 5, hosted by Bristol Cathedral and community groups.

