Buzdar holds talks with MPAs

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in separate meetings with provincial ministers and legislators including PML-N MPA said on Thursday that the opposition was playing with fire and the perpetrators of the no-confidence move do not even trust themselves and the motion failure is writing on the wall.

“Any attempt to destabilise the economy was tantamount to enmity with the nation, as the opposition was trying to impede the development journey by creating political anarchy in the country,” the CM said.

Talking to provincial ministers Ashfa Riaz, Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Muhammad Abdullah Warraich MPA, the CM maintained that the perpetrators of the no-confidence move do not even trust themselves and the stunt would unnerve the opposition. The opposition should confront a memorable surprise because the people know the looters, he said.

Talking to provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the CM directed the health department and field administration to remain vigilant in the wake of the changing environment. The dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in letter and spirit along with daily monitoring.

Talking to the PMLN MPA Mian Jalil Shaqpuri, the CM reiterated that MPAs were his companions and he takes everybody along.

The respect of parliamentarians was my honour and no compromise would be made over their respect, he added. Mian Jalil reposed trust over CM Usman Buzdar adding that the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity while promoting a culture of political tolerance and transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MPAs Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar no confidence move Punjab provincial ministers

